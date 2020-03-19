Celebrate Our Second Anniversary with a Bonanza Weekend!

It's been two years since Sea of Thieves arrived on Xbox One and Windows 10, and what years they've been. Since launch, we've seen over 10 million pirates plundering the seas, and during the last 24 months we've forged on with the wind in our sails to deliver an abundance of additions to the game – most notably in 2019's Anniversary Update and with the introduction of monthly content updates from last July.

We're incredibly proud of how far we've journeyed from launch, and we're excited to continue making waves with future content updates. We're humbled by how many player stories we've seen shared, and our community continually inspires us. So we can't wait to show you all what's on the horizon – but for now, we want to celebrate everything that's come before!

As a thank you to our players and a celebration of all things Sea of Thieves, we've planned a programme of challenges and goodies kicking off this weekend and running throughout March's content update. There's a lot of in-game swag to be bagged for making all the right moves, so let's take a look at the line-up!