Celebrate Our Second Anniversary with a Bonanza Weekend!
Find out what's up for grabs to mark two years of adventure on the Sea of Thieves!
It's been two years since Sea of Thieves arrived on Xbox One and Windows 10, and what years they've been. Since launch, we've seen over 10 million pirates plundering the seas, and during the last 24 months we've forged on with the wind in our sails to deliver an abundance of additions to the game – most notably in 2019's Anniversary Update and with the introduction of monthly content updates from last July.
We're incredibly proud of how far we've journeyed from launch, and we're excited to continue making waves with future content updates. We're humbled by how many player stories we've seen shared, and our community continually inspires us. So we can't wait to show you all what's on the horizon – but for now, we want to celebrate everything that's come before!
As a thank you to our players and a celebration of all things Sea of Thieves, we've planned a programme of challenges and goodies kicking off this weekend and running throughout March's content update. There's a lot of in-game swag to be bagged for making all the right moves, so let's take a look at the line-up!
Play Sea of Thieves free this weekend
To start with, an incentive if you're not one of the millions of pirates who've joined us on the seas already: Sea of Thieves is part of the Xbox Free Play Days this weekend, and will be free for all Xbox Live subscribers to play until March 23rd! Don't worry about being a late starter as all new pirates are eased into the game via the Maiden Voyage, a narrative-driven tutorial experience that provides guidance and information to fledgling sailors.
Enter the Heart of Fire
Let's not forget this month's free content update, Heart of Fire. Live since March 12th, this update brings the next fiery Tall Tale to Sea of Thieves, Athena's Run Voyages for Pirate Legends and some brand new missiles in the form of chainshot for your cannons and throwable Blunderbombs.
Bag the Anniversary Eye of Reach
What would a birthday be without a present? If you play Sea of Thieves between Thursday, March 19th and Friday, March 27th, you'll get the very special, very golden 'X Marks the Spot' Eye of Reach! For those of you who will want to equip it straight away, don't worry – the weapon will appear in your armoury immediately upon entering the game.
Snap up the skeletal Spinal Figurehead
As made famous in Rare's '90s fighting game Killer Instinct (and resurrected for the modern version in 2013), Spinal can be claimed for the front of your ship just by watching Sea of Thieves' anniversary stream at mixer.com/seaofthieves on Friday, March 20th. Make sure your Microsoft and Sea of Thieves accounts are linked so that you qualify for this MixPot item, sign in and join us there from 5pm-7pm GMT!
Set sail with Ori and the Will of the Wisps
If you're joining Sea of Thieves via Game Pass Ultimate, don't forget you can also claim the wonderful Ori-inspired ship set to carry you into adventure. This gorgeous new livery is available exclusively to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from March 18th, and you can see it in all its glowing glory right here:
Relive some of Sea of Thieves' greatest moments
From Friday, March 20th, pirates will also be able relive some of the greatest Sea of Thieves moments from the last two years. Take a truncated tour through The Hungering Deep, Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores to bag cosmetics previously limited to the first time these updates launched. For example, if you hadn't taken to the seas or missed your chance to bag Merrick's drum the first time around, you'll have the opportunity to earn it now – allowing everyone to get a taste of some of the events they might have missed from year one!
Turn the seas red with Bleeding Edge
The fun doesn't stop there. From March 30th, you'll also be able to unlock some awesome Bleeding Edge ship cosmetics. Pirates will be challenged throughout the week with three objectives, and motivated to complete them with stunning Bleeding Edge-inspired sail, flag and hull designs. As with the Hunter's Haul event last month, you'll also be able to track your progress through these objectives here on the Sea of Thieves website – so stay tuned for more info on this event which is set to see the seas turn red…
Want to find out more about Sea of Thieves? Follow us at any of our social channels below, then take the plunge and embark on an epic journey with one of gaming's most welcoming communities!